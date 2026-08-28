Over 121,000 passengers expected at Tan Son Nhat Airport on August 28

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is expected to handle 756 flights and 121,089 passengers on August 28 ahead of the National Day holiday.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said on August 28 that it had launched plans to serve the National Day holiday peak at airports from August 28 to September 3.

According to the Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center, the airport is scheduled to handle 756 flights on August 28, including 380 departures and 376 arrivals.

Passenger traffic at Tan Son Nhat International Airport began to increase on the afternoon of August 28. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Domestic flights account for 226 departures and 220 arrivals, while international flights include 154 departures and 156 arrivals. A total of 735 passenger flights and 21 cargo flights are expected.

Departing passengers are estimated at 64,186, including 34,887 domestic and 29,299 international travelers. Arrivals are expected to total 56,903, including 34,568 domestic and 22,335 international passengers.

Terminal T1 is expected to handle 155 domestic flights and 26,889 passengers, while Terminal T3 will serve 289 domestic flights and 42,566 passengers. Terminal T2 is scheduled to handle 291 international flights and 51,634 passengers.

During the peak period, units at Tan Son Nhat Airport have been instructed to proactively prepare operational plans and ensure security, safety and smooth passenger services.

By Quoc Hung — Translated by Huyen Huong