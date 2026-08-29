Travel

Passengers embrace biometric check-in procedures at Noi Bai Int'l Airport

SGGPO

Passenger traffic at Noi Bai International Airport surged on August 29, the first day of the National Day holiday period, though check-in areas remained orderly as travelers actively embraced self-service biometric kiosks.

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Passengers use biometric technology to complete check-in procedures at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

According to airport authorities, August 29 marked the peak of the holiday rush, with 701 flights scheduled to handle nearly 116,000 passengers. Peak morning travel windows saw passenger volumes exceeding 2,000 travelers per hour.

Despite the heavy traffic, check-in counters, security checkpoints, and boarding gates experienced no major congestion. A notable factor in the smooth operations this year was the widespread adoption of biometric self-service check-in at 12 dedicated kiosks located across Halls A, B, and E.

Powered by facial recognition technology, the system significantly reduces processing time compared to traditional manual methods, drastically reducing waiting times for passengers.

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Passenger numbers surge during the National Day holiday. (Photo: SGGP)
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By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Noi Bai International Airport biometric check-in procedures National Day holiday

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