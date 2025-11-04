Vung Tau International Passenger Port project approved

A detailed plan for the development of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau seaport complex for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision extending to 2050, including Vung Tau International Passenger Port, has just been approved by the Ministry of Construction.

International tourists arrive in Ho Chi Minh City via Tan Cang Cai Mep Container Terminal (TCCT) in Tan Phuoc Ward.

Vung Tau International Passenger Port is planned as a single terminal with two berths totaling 840 meters in length, capable of handling 1.39–1.5 million passengers. The port can accommodate vessels with a capacity of up to 225,000 GT.

According to the plan, the seaport complex will comprise the Thi Vai, Cai Mep, Long Son, and Song Dinh terminals; the Sao Mai–Ben Dinh port area; Vung Tau International Passenger Port; Con Dao Port; offshore oil terminals; as well as mooring buoys (floating terminals), transshipment zones, and areas for anchoring, waiting, and storm shelter.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Xuan Sang suggested that public investment funds should be used for dedicated passenger terminals, specifically through the annual allocation of local medium-term capital. He noted that the return on investment for passenger ports is generally low, making them less attractive to private investors.

Previously planned perspective of the passenger port

Previously, in 2024, the former coastal province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau had planned to invest in the construction of an international passenger port in the Bai Truoc area (now Vung Tau Ward). According to a report by the consulting consortium of PORTCOAST–TEDIPORT–HPEC, the proposed location for the international passenger port is adjacent to the Bai Truoc cable car terminal complex.

The Vung Tau International Passenger Port project includes a passenger terminal combined with duty-free shops; a hotel, serviced apartment, and office complex; a marina; parking areas; as well as technical infrastructure, landscaping, piers, embankments, and breakwaters.

The total length of the wharf is 400 meters, including a 140-meter-long passenger boarding walkway. The pier is connected to the shore by a 700-meter-long access bridge. Within the port area, there will be marinas, a government pier, maritime pilot services, and a seaplane dock.

The consulting consortium presented a total of 11 design options, featuring square and curved access bridges. Investment costs for the proposals range from VND1,333 billion (US$50.7 million) to over VND8,000 billion (US$304.5 million).

By Thanh Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh