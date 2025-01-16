Vulnerable residents supported with social, health insurance books

Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presents symbolic health insurance cards, social insurance cards and Tet gifts to people

This morning, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the City Social Insurance, held a conference aimed at promoting social insurance and health insurance policies. During this event, social insurance books and health insurance cards were distributed to individuals facing financial difficulties.

During the conference, Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City highlighted that the various activities planned for the Lunar New Year 2025 have garnered strong support and enthusiastic participation from organizations, individuals, and the local business community. This reflects the deep-rooted spirit of generosity in Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to ensure a joyful and fulfilling Tet celebration for everyone.

According to him, the mobilization committe of the City's Fund for the Poor has taken heed of three key initiatives for supporting the community. These initiatives include the provision of Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships, the construction and renovation of charitable housing, and assistance for city dwellers suffering financial problems to obtain health and social insurance cards.

On behalf of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan expressed sincere gratitude and commendation to the Social Insurance of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as to civil servants, public employees, and workers, for their proactive engagement and sympathy with poor people. Additionally, he acknowledged the valuable participation and contributions of various units and enterprises in the successful execution of this significant initiative.

Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan and Deputy Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Minh Nhut present symbolic health insurance cards, social insurance cards and Tet gifts to the beneficiaries

Deputy Director Tran Dung Ha of the HCMC Social Insurance announced that for the Lunar New Year 2025, the program has a robust funding source and more beneficiaries were included the list of people who are eligible for supports. This enhancement is attributed to the backing of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with contributions from the business sector.

Such support has fostered a spirit of solidarity and assistance, enabling individuals in challenging situations to benefit from the social insurance and health insurance policies provided by the Party and State, thus encouraging them to work towards improving their living conditions, he added.

Truong Minh Hieu from Thu Duc City who is living alone attended the event and expressed his gratitude to the organizing committee and sponsors for providing him with health insurance cards, social insurance cards, and gifts in celebration of Tet and the spring season. Mr. Hieu mentioned that he seldom visits the doctor, but with the health insurance card, he plans to make regular medical appointments to maintain his health and improve his quality of life.

First-year student Dinh Thanh Loc at Ho Chi Minh City University of Transport from Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta expressed his gratitude for the support and care he has received from the city while studying away from home. He revealed that his family has recently improved their financial situation after obtaining a loan to start a business and enhance their economic standing. Loc emphasized the significance of health insurance and social insurance in life, noting that receiving a free health insurance card is beneficial for students as it alleviates some of the expenses associated with purchasing the card and seeking medical care.

In response to the Prime Minister's emulation movement ‘The whole country joins hands for the poor - No one is left behind’, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance has initiated the program ‘Providing social insurance books, health insurance cards, and ensuring a warm Tet for those with financial difficulties’. Civil servants, public employees, and workers within the system are contributing half a day's salary to support the Fund for the Poor established by the City Social Insurance.

Additionally, the city Social Insurance has ordered its employers to step up providing health insurance cards to individuals facing difficulties.

Since the program's inception, the total support provided has approached VND1.3 billion (US$51,153). The Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance has distributed 3,990 health insurance cards to individuals from near-poor households and those who have financial challenges within the city. Each card covers a duration of 12 months.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Anh Quan