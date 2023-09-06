Vu Ha Minh Duc enters main draw of M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat Tournament 2023

After two unsuccessful attempts in the qualifiers, the young tennis player Vu Ha Minh Duc has successfully earned a spot in the main round of the M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat Tournament 2023, which is currently underway in Thailand.

On their ongoing international competitive path aimed at improving their skills and climbing the ATP rankings, tennis players Vu Ha Minh Duc and Trinh Linh Giang have been chosen by the Hai Dang Tay Ninh Club to compete in the third week of the M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat Tournament 2023.

In the previous two events, Vu Ha Minh Duc was eliminated in the qualifiers, while Trinh Linh Giang secured a spot in the main draw but exited the tournament early. As a result, neither player has been able to accumulate any ATP ranking points recently.

In the third week of the tournament, Trinh Linh Giang, who holds the 1,321st position in the global rankings, directly entered the main draw. Meanwhile, Vu Ha Minh Duc, ranked 2,004th worldwide, had to participate in the qualifiers, which included 23 players, with only eight eventually advancing to the main draw.

In the first match of the qualifiers, Vu Ha Minh Duc had a stroke of luck as he faced the 16-year-old player Khantiweerawat, who had not yet earned a spot in the world rankings. With his greater experience and superior skills compared to the young Thai player, Vu Ha Minh Duc easily secured a victory with a score of 2-0 (6/2, 6/3).

In the decisive match against the 7th seed - Australian player Rob Reynolds, who was ranked 1,547th, Vu Ha Minh Duc had a hard-fought victory. He won the first set convincingly with a score of 6/2 but faced a setback in the second set, losing 3/6, which led to a tiebreak with the score reaching 10. Both players engaged in a fierce battle, and the 20-year-old Vietnamese player managed to clinch victory by the narrowest of margins, with a score of 14/12 in the tiebreak, ultimately winning the match 2-1.

Tomorrow, Vu Ha Minh Duc will kick off his main draw journey by facing Patrik Oplustil from the Czech Republic. Patrik, a budding 18-year-old player, currently holds the 1,277th position in the world rankings, making him a manageable opponent for Minh Duc. Having yet to accumulate any points this year, this match presents a valuable opportunity for the young talent from Hai Dang Tay Ninh Club to notch a victory and claim his first points.

Meanwhile, Trinh Linh Giang had the first match in the main draw today but was defeated by James Watt, the 1,070th-ranked player from New Zealand, with a score of 1-2 (6/4, 2/6, 1/6). Consequently, Trinh Linh Giang has left all three tournaments in Thailand without securing a single ranking point.

At present, Linh Giang holds 4 ATP ranking points, positioning him at 1,321st in the world rankings. However, he is going to lose all of these points in October and November. Therefore, unless the tennis player from Hanoi accumulates additional points between now and the end of November, he will fall out of the global rankings.