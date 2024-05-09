Voters pay attentions to anticorruption enforcement

The National Assembly Deputies Group of Unit No.5 in Ho Chi Minh City this morning had a meeting with voters in Tan Phu District in advance of the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly.

Overview of the meeting

The group members are Lieutenant General Nguyen Minh Duc, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for National Defense and Security; Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Enterprise Management Innovation Board Tran Anh Tuan.

At the meeting, the voters showed their eagerness when the Party strictly enforced corruption and negativity fights and achieved recent significant results.

However, various voters are concerned about the difficulties in the corruption fight together with the selecting and planning staff in the upcoming time.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Minh Duc, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for National Defense and Security listened to and answered the most concerns of voters relating to the issue. He strongly affirmed that there was no exception and no "restricted area" for the corruption fight.

Regarding the proposal from voters for the Anti-Corruption Steering Committee to regularly report to voters and People's Councils of the provinces and cities, Lieutenant General Nguyen Minh Duc said that this proposal would be acknowledged and submitted to the National Assembly.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong