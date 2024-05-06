Voters express concerns about cases related to Van Thinh Phat Group

As of May 6, the National Assembly Deputies Group of Unit No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City had a meeting with voters in districts 5, 8 and 11 in the city in advance of the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly.

The National Assembly Deputies Group of Unit No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City has a meeting with voters in districts 5, 8 and 11 in advance of the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly on May 20. (Photo:SGGP/ Thanh Chung)

The group members are Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Le Minh Tri, Director of Cho Ray Hospital Nguyen Tri Thuc and Chief Judge of the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City Le Thanh Phong.

Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Le Minh Tri meets voters. (Photo: SGGP/Thanh Chung)

Here, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Le Minh Tri listened to and answered the most concerns of voters, including some information related to Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group and Van Thinh Phat Group.

Functional agencies have been investigating many other cases related to the property developer Van Thinh Phat so voters were recommended to continue to follow updates through official media channels, said Mr.Tri.

Voters in districts 5, 8 and 11 join the meeting in advance of the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly. (Photo: SGGP/Thanh Chung)

Regarding "hot" issues like the rising prices of gold, electricity and land clearance, which voters are concerned about, Prosecutor General Le Minh Tri stated that delegates of the National Assembly will grasp thoroughly and submit these concerns at the National Assembly forum in the upcoming time.

The seventh session of the 15th National Assembly is scheduled to open on May 20 to scrutinize and approve ten draft laws and three draft resolutions that contain legal regulations and to give initial opinions on the draft laws.

The seventh session of the 15th National Assembly will give opinions and approve the draft resolutions of the National Assembly regarding adding the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Nghe An Province; the resolution amending and supplementing the National Assembly’s Resolution 119/2020 regarding the pilot implementation of the urban administration model and several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Da Nang City.

By Thanh Trong- Translated by Huyen Huong