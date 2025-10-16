Real estate stocks surge, VN-Index hits all-time high

After two correction sessions, the VN-Index broke through its previous peak of 1,765.12 points, set on October 13, to establish a new high at 1,766.85 points.

During the October 16 trading session, the market experienced strong volatility, but the VN-Index eventually closed up 8 points, driven by a surge in real estate stocks and notable gains among several large-cap shares, such as VIC, VRE, VJC, and MSN.

Real estate stocks led the rally, with many hitting or nearing their ceiling prices. Notable gainers included NLG, DIG, DXG, and DXS — all hitting their limit-up levels; KBC up 5.87 percent; and NVL up 4.17 percent. Other strong performers were PDR (up 3.14 percent), VRE (up 3.58 percent), HDC (up 1.94 percent), and SCR (up 2.6 percent).

In contrast, the financial group showed mixed performance. Decliners included VPB (down 1.48 percent), CTG (down 1.82 percent), VIB (down 1.23 percent), and FTS (down 1.01 percent), while MBB, SHB, STB, EIB, LBP, SSI, and MBS slipped by nearly 1 percent each. On the upside, TCB rose 1.1 percent, BID 1.02 percent, ABB 1.57 percent, ORS 3.22 percent, VND 1.28 percent, SHS 1.11 percent, and VDS 2.83 percent; HDB, VCB, TPB, and HCM all gained close to 1 percent.

Industrial stocks also posted strong advances: GEE hit its ceiling price, VJC climbed 6.38 percent, GEX added 3.97 percent, and HHV gained 3.26 percent.

At the close, the VN-Index increased by 8.9 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,766.85 points, with 180 gainers, 129 decliners, and 57 unchanged stocks. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 0.96 points, or 0.35 percent, to 277.08 points, with 78 stocks advancing, 70 retreating, and 65 standing still.

Market liquidity improved notably, with total trading value on the HOSE reaching more than VND40.3 trillion — up VND2.3 trillion from the previous session. Including the HNX, overall market liquidity totaled VND43 trillion, an increase of VND2.5 trillion.

Another positive sign was that foreign investors returned to net buying on the HOSE after five consecutive sessions of net selling, with a total net purchase value of nearly VND528 billion. The top three net-bought stocks were NLG (nearly VND298 billion), DXG (nearly VND245 billion), and GEX (nearly VND120 billion).

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan