VMARDK Vietnam Design Award 2023 started

VMARDK Vietnam Design Award 2023 themed “Shaping Vietnam's Creative Image” has been kicked off on March 23.

The award aims to honor designs using environment-friendly materials, and technologies for energy saving that combine AI trends and Vietnamese cultural identities.

The entries cover the fields of interior design, architecture, landscape design, lifestyle product design, sustainable product design, furniture and home décor.

The competition is open to collectives and individuals involved in creative design, interior design, fashion, and brand building at home and abroad.

The VMARK 2023 has two award categories of “Professional Design Award” featuring completed projects within five years and the “Concept Design Award” highlighting design concepts and design ideas for Vietnam. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in October.

24 international juries coming from the US, the UK, Japan, Italy, Australia, Chile, Poland, Singapore, South Korea and others will evaluate and select seriously entries showing the spirit of pride in Vietnamese culture.

Established in 2018, the VMARK Vietnam Design Awards are initiatives organized by the Vietnam’s Professional Design Association (VDAS).