Virtual Japanese film festival returns to Vietnam

Film lovers in Vietnam will have a chance to enjoy several Japanese films when the Japanese Film Festival Online comes back this June.

The Zen Diary showcases Japan’s delicious food culture. (Photo: jff.jpf.go.jp)

Organized by the Japan Foundation (JF), the event will take place from June 5 to July 3 as part of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF), sharing the excitement of Japanese cinema with the world. The third edition of the festival will be held in 27 countries and regions, excluding Japan.

The virtual festival premiered during the pandemic and continued into late 2021 and early 2022. The 2024 version will surprise the audience by offering not only Japanese movies but also Japanese TV dramas.

In Vietnam, the festival will be composed of two periods, June 5-19 for the screening of movies and June 19 to July 3 for the screening of TV series.

The movies include Single8 (2023), Anime Supremacy (2022), The Lines that Define Me (2022), BL Metamorphosis (2022), My Broken Mariko (2022), Wedding High (2022), I Am What I Am (2022), Kiba: The Fangs of Fiction (2021), The Lone Ume Tree (2021), I Go Gaga: Welcome Home, Mama (2022), We’re Broke, My Lord (2023), Twenty-Four Eyes (1954), and Japan Horror Film Competition (2023).

Other highlights are School Meal Time Graduation (2002), and The Zen Diary (2022), both of which showcase Japan’s delicious food culture and the world premiere of the 4K digitally remastered version of Jungle Emperor Leo, aka Kimba The White Lion – a classic anime based on Tezuka Osamu’s manga masterpiece.

In addition, two TV drama series will be available for the first time, Downtown Rocket and Rikuoh. These moving human dramas about diligent, hardworking people chasing big dreams became instant hits when they were released in Japan.

All the films will be streamed for free with Vietnamese and English subtitles. To enjoy the movies at any time during the festival, audience needs to set up a free account on line here: https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/jffonline2024.

