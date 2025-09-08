Vinh Long Province sees plunge in sweet potato cultivation

Vinh Long Province, once known as the “sweet potato capital” of the Mekong Delta, has seen a significant decline in sweet potato cultivation and output in recent years.

Unstable export markets have driven down domestic prices, leaving farmers reluctant to invest in production.

According to the Vinh Long Provincial Crop Production and Plant Protection Division, the cultivated area has plunged from around 14,000 hectares in 2021 to just over 2,618 hectares at present, down nearly six times.

Vinh Long sweet potatoes were previously exported in large volumes to markets such as China and Japan, bringing a significant income for thousands of farming households. However, since export markets, especially China, stopped buying, sweet potatoes have lost their former standing.

