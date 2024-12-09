Viettel Aerospace Institute receives title of Hero of People's Armed Forces

State President Luong Cuong on December 9 presented the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the Viettel Aerospace Institute under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

State President Luong Cuong (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong on December 9 presented the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the Viettel Aerospace Institute under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) in recognition of its excellent achievements in research and production of hi-tech strategic weapon products for the military and the nation.

Addressing the awarding ceremony, State President Luong Cuong emphasised that achievements made by the institute are not only the nation’s pride but also the realisation of a long-standing aspiration of the nation to possess enough strength and self-reliance to safeguard its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, for eternal peace and longevity of the country.

He attributed the institute’s successes to the wise leadership of the Part and State, and direction from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and close and active coordination of ministries and engineering experts of the Viettel Group.

The task of building a modern and self-reliant defence industry has become more urgent than ever, President Luong Cuong stressed, urging the institute to master and develop modern technologies. The tasks also include completion of the defence industry infrastructure, and research, testing, and production complexes that meet international standards, and building centres for testing and evaluating the quality of defence equipment to better support research and development projects.

The President emphasised the importance to building a clean and strong Party organisation, associated with building a "exemplary and typical" unit, and developing high-quality human resources who are not only proficient in their expertise but also steadfast in their political ideology. He expressed his belief that with a high sense of responsibility and strong will, the Viettel Group and its institute will reap more achievements, contributing to building a revolutionary, disciplined, elite, and modern army; and promoting the heroic tradition of the people's armed forces.

Established in 2014, the Viettel Aerospace Institute is tasked with researching, designing and manufacturing high-tech strategic weapons. Over the last decade, it has successfully completed numerous missions, making significant contributions to building the military, strengthening national defence, and safeguarding the nation. The institute has introduced many breakthrough initiatives and solutions that helped reduce costs, minimise risks, and simultaneously produce, upgrade many types of weapons, equipment, and components, meeting the most stringent technical and strategic standards for training and combat readiness.

It has been so far awarded a First-class Fatherland Protection Order, eight certificates of merit of the Ministry of National Defence, and three certificates of merit of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).

Vietnamplus