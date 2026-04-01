Ho Chi Minh City accelerates preparations for major sporting events

Ho Chi Minh City is ramping up efforts to organize the 2026 City Sports Games and host the 10th National Sports Games, aiming to deliver large-scale, modern and impactful events.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has announced preparations for the 2026 City Sports Games and the 10th National Sports Games at a gathering with press agencies, marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day (March 27, 1946–2026).

Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, speaks at the gathering.

Accordingly, the city’s sports sector is entering a critical phase, expediting preparations to ensure the successful organization of these major events, both of which carry significant political, cultural, and social importance while reinforcing the city’s leading role in Vietnam’s sports landscape.

Preparations for the 2026 City Sports Games have been implemented comprehensively from the grassroots to the city level. Notably, all 168 wards, communes and special zone have successfully completed their local-level sports events, achieving 100 percent of the set plan. On average, each unit organized eight sports, with some hosting up to 13, reflecting strong community engagement in physical activities.

The 2026 City Sports Games is scheduled to take place from April to May, featuring 44 sports and 832 competition events, with participation from 136 units.

The opening ceremony will be held on the evening of April 19 at Saigon Riverside Park, expected to be a major cultural and sporting highlight.

In 2026, the city outlined five key priorities for sports development. These include improving school sports quality; investing in infrastructure and the sports economy; building a high-quality workforce; promoting mass sports movements; and successfully hosting the 10th National Sports Games.

The 10th National Sports Games, hosted by Ho Chi Minh City, will run from November 14 to December 12, bringing together around 12,000 officials, coaches and athletes from 36 provinces, cities and sectors nationwide. The event will feature 48 sports and 975 competition events, including new additions such as MMA, pickleball, and esports, reflecting modern sporting trends.

Competitions will be held at 31 venues across the city, along with additional locations in Dong Nai and Dong Thap provinces.

In his remarks at the event, Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, stated that hosting the 10th National Sports Games during the 50th anniversary of the renaming of Saigon–Gia Dinh to Ho Chi Minh City adds further significance. With the application of technologies such as VAR, live broadcasting and digital streaming, the city aims to deliver a fair, transparent and culturally rich sporting event, while promoting its image as a dynamic, modern and friendly metropolis.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong