Vietnam's tourism industry faces many challenges due to unclear regulations

A conference to review the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.08-NQ/TW, dated January 16, 2017, on turning tourism into an economic spearhead, and the Law on Tourism 2017 was held in Hanoi on December 19.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

In 2024, the number of international tourists visiting Vietnam is estimated to reach 17.5 million. Domestic tourists are expected to reach 110 million. Total tourism revenue is around VND840 trillion (US$33 billion). Vietnam was named the “World’s Leading Heritage Destination” for the fifth time at the 2024 World Travel Awards and has been honored as a leading destination in Asia for the fourth consecutive time. These results not only reflect impressive growth but also affirm the pioneering role of tourism in the economy.

However, the tourism industry still faces several challenges, such as uneven levels of awareness among departments and agencies, a lack of close cooperation, and government management that does not keep up with reality. In particular, many localities lack clear guidance in tourism development, leading to scattered and inefficient investments, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong said.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Pham Van Thuy said that tourism is a driving force to boost other economic industries, including shifting the economic structure and strengthening exports, improving the appearance of urban and rural areas, and preserving and promoting cultural values. After more than 7 years of implementing Resolution 08, the society’s awareness of tourism has seen positive changes. Tourism is not only a cultural bridge but also a driving force for economic growth, contributing to poverty reduction and improving people's lives.

Law on Tourism 2017 has problems with types of accommodation and in State management on tourism, travel business, and online business management.

The tourism industry expects to receive 18 million international tourists and 130 million domestic visitors in 2025, contributing 6-8 percent to gross domestic product (GDP), and greet 35 million international tourists and 160 million domestic visitors by 2030, directly contributing 10-13 percent to GDP and developing tourism into a key economic sector.

