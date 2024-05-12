Sports

Vietnam's table tennis team joins Southeast Asian Youth Championships

Vietnam’s table tennis team has sent a squad of 16 players to join the 2024 Southeast Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships.

The competition will take place in Malaysia from May 12 to May 16, gathering young players from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and Brunei.

Vietnam’s table tennis team has set a goal of securing gold medal At this tournament. Vietnamese players will compete in categories for the age groups of 14-15 and 18-19.

img-8338-9922.jpg.jpg
Vietnam’s table tennis team has sent a squad of 16 players to compete in the 2024 Southeast Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships. (Photo: VTF)

Among them, player Nguyen Hoang Lam from the Military Table Tennis is the most notable player who had ever won the gold medal in the age group of 16-17 at the 2023 Southeast Asian Youth Championships.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

