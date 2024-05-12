Vietnam's table tennis team joins Southeast Asian Youth Championships

The competition will take place in Malaysia from May 12 to May 16, gathering young players from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and Brunei.
Vietnam’s table tennis team has set a goal of securing gold medal At this tournament. Vietnamese players will compete in categories for the age groups of 14-15 and 18-19.
Among them, player Nguyen Hoang Lam from the Military Table Tennis is the most notable player who had ever won the gold medal in the age group of 16-17 at the 2023 Southeast Asian Youth Championships.