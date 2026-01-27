Visitors experience historic Paris Peace negotiations through virtual reality

The thematic exhibition “Ms. Nguyen Thi Binh – Intellect, Resilience and the Character of Vietnamese Women in the Ho Chi Minh Era” opened on January 27.

At the exhibition, visitors can experience virtual reality that recreates the historic Paris Peace negotiations.

The event takes place at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords), which was signed in Paris on January 27, 1973.

Incumbent and former leaders, delegates and guests pose for a commemorative photo at the opening ceremony of the thematic exhibition.

The opening ceremony was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Foundation and relevant partners, with the participation of former President Truong Tan Sang; former Vice Presidents Truong My Hoa and Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Pham Chanh Truc, former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Pham Phuong Thao, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Le Van Minh, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; and Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, among others.

Delegates and guests at the opening ceremony of the thematic exhibition.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Ton Nu Thi Ninh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Foundation, noted that the Paris Peace Accords were signed 53 years ago on January 27, concluding the longest peace negotiations in history. Among the four signatories, Ms. Nguyen Thi Binh, former Foreign Minister of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam, was the only woman, making a profound mark on international diplomatic history.

Running through April 30, the exhibition presents documents, photographs and artifacts tracing Ms. Nguyen Thi Binh’s life and career.

The bilingual Vietnamese–English exhibition combines digital technology and interactive spaces, targeting a wide audience, especially women and youth, and offers a virtual reality experience of the historic Paris negotiations.

By Thien Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong