Vietnam's ports ready to welcome megaships

Vietnam's port system is now equipped to handle the largest ships in the world, attracting operations from 40 major international shipping lines.

A ship docking at Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai port, Phu My town, Ba Ria - Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VINAMARINE), out of the country’s 34 ports, 30 are capable of accommodating large-tonnage vessels. Vietnam currently boasts three ports - Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, and Cai Mep - Thi Vai - among the top 50 container ports globally by throughput.

Le Do Muoi, Director of VINAMARINE, highlighted that accommodating large ships has significantly enhanced operational efficiency for shipping companies. This has reduced transport costs and increased the competitiveness of Vietnamese ports, thereby contributing to local and regional economic and social development.

Over the past five years, the number of large-tonnage vessels docking at approved ports has notably increased, from 4,538 in 2019 to 5,474 in 2023. Additionally, maritime assurance fees and tonnage fees at ports handling large vessels have risen from nearly VND2.78 trillion (US$111.2 million) to VND3.45 trillion in the same period.

In terms of cargo volume, the first six months of 2024 saw more than 427.64 million tones handled, up 18 percent year-on-year. Container cargo alone was estimated at over 14.39 million TEUs, a year on year rise of 22 percent.

Muoi noted that current industry plans include the development of major ports to accommodate large ships. The maritime sector will review the feasibility of old ports handling large vessels, assessing safety and implementing necessary regulations.

VINAMARINE is also proposing a comprehensive study on the handling of large-tonnage ships at Vietnamese ports. This will involve standardising procedures and methods to ensure that existing infrastructure can safely and legally accommodate large vessels.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang said expanding maritime and waterway transport not only reduces logistics costs but also aligns with the government's green development goals, reinforcing Vietnam's commitment at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

VNA