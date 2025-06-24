Businesses restricted to offering promotions of 50 percent

As per the Ministry of Industry and Trade's latest regulation, effective July 1, businesses are restricted to offering promotions of 50 percent, with 100 percent discounts allowed only in special exceptions.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has just signed Circular No. 39/2025/TT-BCT, stipulating the maximum value and discount level for promotional goods and services.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade regulates that the material value used for promotions must not exceed 50 percent of the selling price of goods or services immediately before the promotion. The total value of goods and services used in a promotional program must also not exceed 50 percent of the total value of the goods and services being promoted.

For state-organized big promotional programs, such as national shopping festivals or consumer weeks, the discount limit is reduced to 10 percent of the total value of promoted goods. For regular goods and services, the maximum discount is capped at 50 percent.

A trade expert explained that in state-run centralized programs, promotional goods cannot exceed 10 percent of the total value of goods promoted, unless approved by a competent authority, which may permit discounts up to 100 percent. This regulation aims to curb businesses from engaging in deceptive practices through excessive price reductions.

Specifically, centralized promotions approved by a central authority or those held during holidays and Tet, as outlined in the Labor Code, may offer discounts of up to 100 percent.

Some exceptions to the discount limit include goods under price stabilization programs, fresh food or when businesses are dissolved, go bankrupt, or change locations or lines of business.

This Circular takes effect from July 1 and applies to all manufacturers, traders, and organizations engaged in commercial promotion activities. Promotional activities launched before July 1 may continue under the old regulations until the end of their scheduled duration.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Uyen Phuong