Nearly two-thirds of preferential credit disbursed via Bank–Business Program

As of now, the Bank-Business Partnership Program in Ho Chi Minh City has achieved impressive results as nearly two-thirds of preferential credit has already been disbursed.

As reported by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s Region 2 Branch, nearly 76,700 turns of customers have received loans, with a total disbursement amount of VND342 trillion (US$13 billion), accounting for 66.1 percent (nearly two- thirds) of the nearly VND518 trillion (US$19.8 billion) credit package that 18 commercial banks have registered to participate in the program since the beginning of 2025.

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh stated that the program is a practical solution and a concrete action to implement monetary and credit policies in people’s lives effectively.

A Bank–Business Connection Conference is held in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City.

The program is to effectively address capital demands for businesses, business households and cooperatives in the area at reasonable interest rates, thereby promoting economic growth.

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch, Nguyen Duc Lenh, indicated that the program's outcomes in Ho Chi Minh City are regarded as a valuable experience in the first half of 2025.

The State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch will continue to coordinate with districts, business associations, and relevant departments to maintain the bank-business connection, organize dialogues to address difficulties and innovate the program’s implementation methods aligned with new management structures.

The program also encourages commercial banks to take a proactive role in organizing sector-specific lending, a focus on key areas such as forestry and fisheries, exports, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), industrial parks and export processing zones, green credit, the development and innovation of science and technology.

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh added that the sector-based lending approach not only promotes proactiveness and aligns with the shift to a two-tier government management model, but also ensures the effective implementation of credit programs and preferential credit packages. Among them are the credit packages for forestry and fisheries, housing loans, infrastructure and science-technology innovation loans, and the short-term credit program in VND for five priority sectors.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong