A narrow win would seal Vietnam’s spot at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026

The clash between two undefeated teams truly deserves to be called a “final” for a direct berth at next year’s AFC U23 Asian Cup.

For Vietnam’s U23 squad, home advantage also comes with the imperative of winning to assert their standing against an unpredictable West Asian opponent.

Player Nguyen Phi Hoang (right) in the match against U23 Bangladesh

The hard-fought three points against Singapore in the second match revealed Vietnam’s lingering weakness in attack. This comes as no surprise—after all, even the senior national team would look a shadow of itself without naturalized striker Nguyen Xuan Son. Technically, a draw against Yemen would be enough for Coach Kim Sang-sik’s side to advance as group leaders on goal difference, but fans are demanding more.

“We conducted an in-depth analysis and devised a detailed plan to achieve the best result. With what the team has shown, I firmly believe we will win and finish the qualifiers on top with a perfect record,” Coach Kim Sang-sik declared ahead of the decisive encounter.

To do that, Vietnamese players must turn their trademark 70-plus percent possession into goals. Against Singapore, they registered 15 shots, seven on target, yet only converted once—via a late header capitalizing on a defensive lapse. Wasteful finishing could easily backfire.

Coach Kim Sang-sik’s men have shown consistency and promise, but Yemen's players under Coach Amin Al Suneini are no novices. Though their narrow wins over Singapore and Bangladesh suggest difficulties, those battles have forged resilience that could help them withstand the pressure inside Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho.

Yemen arrived in Vietnam with a strong 24-man squad, spearheaded by forwards Abdulaziz Masnoum, Qassem Al-Sharafi, and Hamza Mahrous—all capped at the senior level during June’s FIFA Days. A training camp in the UAE and closed-door friendlies further sharpened their edge. For Yemen, only victory guarantees direct qualification, but a draw might still see them progress as one of the four best second-placed teams.

Vietnam U23 is determined to claim victory in the final group match against Yemen U23.

Vietnam’s greatest asset is the fervent support at Viet Tri Stadium. History also favors them: they edged Yemen 1-0 at this very venue during the 2024 U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Momentum is another plus, as many of Coach Kim Sang-sik’s current players were recently crowned champions at the 2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship. In short, Vietnam appears to hold the “heavenly timing, favorable terrain, and united support” that fuel hopes for a convincing triumph.

The showdown also serves as a critical test of Vietnam’s ambition ahead of the 33rd SEA Games later this year. In the last outing, Coach Kim Sang-sik rotated more than half his starting lineup, fielding newcomers like center-back Tuan Phong, right-back Minh Phuc, midfielder Thai Son, and forwards Le Viktor and Cong Phuong.

Against Yemen, however, Coach Kim Sang-sik is expected to deploy his strongest XI for the first time in the tournament. While the scoring problem persists, he possesses a balanced squad with interchangeable options, allowing tactical flexibility as the match unfolds. Ultimately, one goal may be all Vietnam needs.

AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers – Vietnam vs. Yemen, live on FPT Play at 7 p.m. (Hanoi time), September 9.

By Dang Linh – Translated by Thuy Doan