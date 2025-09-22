Vietnam’s fruit, vegetable exports in 2025 estimated to surpass US$8 billion

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the country’s fruit and vegetable exports in September 2025 showed highly positive results. Based on signed orders for September, the association estimated that export revenue from fruit and vegetables would reach around US$1.3 billion, a record monthly figure for the sector.

In the first nine months of 2025, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports were valued at an estimated US$6.11 billion, up 8.3 percent compared with the same period in 2024. If this momentum is sustained, the industry could close 2025 with over US$8 billion in export turnover.

Alongside exports, fruit and vegetable imports in September 2025 were estimated at US$235 million, up 2.6 percent from August. For the first nine months, imports reached about US$1.91 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.1 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus for fruit and vegetables in September 2025 alone was US$1.06 billion. Cumulatively, the nine-month surplus hit US$4.2 billion, an impressive figure that affirms Vietnam’s growing competitive advantage in the global fruit and vegetable market.

A key highlight of export growth this year has been the remarkable recovery of durian, which is the key product accounting for the largest share of the fruit and vegetable export structure.

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are harvesting durian.

After facing obstacles earlier in the year, with several shipments turned back for failing China’s quarantine requirements, exports have surged again since June 2025.

In September alone, durian exports were valued at an estimated US$800 to US$900 million, the highest monthly figure ever recorded.

Over the first nine months of the year, durian brought in roughly US$2.5–2.6 billion for Vietnam’s agriculture sector, with China remaining the dominant market, accounting for nearly 90 percent of export value.

Notably, in August, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issued Decision 3015 on "Food Safety Control Procedure for Fresh Durian Exports.” This is the first time a specific fruit has been subject to a dedicated control mechanism, covering everything from cultivation to export, in order to boost credibility and reduce risks when entering demanding markets.

Ho Chi Minh City farmers earn significant profits from growing netted melons.

According to Mr. Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the industry has been in a breakthrough growth phase from 2023 to 2025. Specifically, exports reached US$5.6 billion in 2023; surged to US$7.1 billion in 2024, up 26.6 percent year-on-year; and stood at US$6.11 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 8.3 percent year-on-year.

It is expected that by the end of 2025, exports could exceed US$8 billion.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong