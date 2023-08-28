Vietnam’s FDI inflows top US$18 billion in 8 months

Vietnam lured close to US$18.15 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to August 20, up 8.2 percent year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

In the period, there were 1,924 newly-registered projects with a combined capital of US$8.87 billion, up 69.5 percent and 38.6 percent compared to the same period last year, respectively.

Meanwhile, over US$4.53 billion was added to 830 existing projects, down 39.7 percent and up 22.8 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The value of capital contribution and share purchase deals rose by 62.8 percent to US$4.47 billion.

The manufacturing and processing sector led in FDI attraction, with close to US$13 billion, followed by real estate with more than US$1.76 billion.

In the January-August period, Singapore topped the list of countries and territories pouring capital into Vietnam with more than US$3.83 billion, down 15.4 percent annually. It was followed by China (nearly US$2.69 billion) and Japan (over US$2.58 billion).

Hanoi received the lion's share – US$2.34 billion – of the foreign investment, up 2.89 times against last year. Hai Phong came second with over US$2.08 billion, increasing by 72.2 percent , followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Giang, and Binh Duong.

As of August 20, FDI disbursement was estimated at about US$13.1 billion, an annual rise of 1.3 percent.