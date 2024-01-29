Business

Economy

Consumer price index rises 3.37 percent in January

Vietnam saw a year-on-year rise of 3.37 percent in January’s consumer price index (CPI), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

cho-8924jpeg-8098.jpg

The office reported that the figure represented an increase of 0.31 percent over December 2023.

It said that an upturn was seen in the prices of nine groups of products and services, while downturn was recorded in those of two remaining groups.

The highest rise was seen in the prices of medicine and healthcare services at 1.02 percent, contributing 0.05 percentage point to the overall CPI increase. It was followed by housing and construction materials at 0.56 percent, transportation services at 0.41 percent, the group of other goods and services at 0.4 percent, and food and catering services at 0.21 percent.

The two groups recording fall in prices were post and telecommunications (0.05 percent) and education (0.12 percent).

In January, the domestic gold prices fluctuated in the opposite direction to world gold prices, posting a rise of 2.55 percent month on month and 15.43 percent year on year despite a month-on-month drop of 1.23 percent in the world gold prices.

According to the GSO, the core inflation in January 2024 increase 0.21 percent compared to that in December 2023 and 2.72 percent over the same period last year.

VNA

Tags

General Statistics Office (GSO) consumer price index (CPI) gold prices core inflation

