Sports

Vietnam's disabled weightlifting team ranks 6th in World Para Powerlifting

SGGP

Disabled Vietnamese weightlifters secured three gold and five silver medals in total at the 2024 World Para Powerlifting Event, which was held in Thailand.

With the achievement, the Vietnam disabled weightlifting team stood sixth in its ranking.

With 15 gold medals, four silver and ten bronze medals, the host country Thailand ranked first.

Participating in the tournament in Thailand, six Vietnamese athletes include Le Van Cong, Nguyen Binh An, Dang Thi Linh Phuong, Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy and Huynh Ngoc Phung.

cong-1-4474.jpeg.png
Athlete Le Van Cong and Vietnamese disabled weightlifters have a total of five gold medals in this tournament. (Photo: PARALIFTING)

On the opening day of the event, Vietnam's disabled weightlifting team won the first two gold medals in the men's 49-kilogram category thanks to the performance of weightlifter Le Van Cong.

The 2024 World Para Powerlifting is in the system of estimating achievements and rankings to look for official tickets to the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris, France this year.

Following the tournament in Thailand, weightlifters will have chances to earn tickets to Paris as there will be two last tournaments in Mexico and Georgia in May and June in a row.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

weightlifter Le Van Cong the 2024 Paralympic Games 2024 World Para Powerlifting

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn