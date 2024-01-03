Vietnam’s coffee exports reach nearly US$4.2 billion in 2023

Vietnam shipped 1.61 million tons of coffee abroad in 2023, earning US$4.18 billion, down 9.6% in volume but up 3.1% in value year-on-year.

The average coffee export price in 2023 was US$2,834 per ton, an increase of 14.1% compared with the previous year.

Vietnam’s coffee industry benefited from a hike in Robusta coffee price. The price of Robusta in the world market hit a 28-year peak at the end of 2023 due to low inventories and sale restrictions.

The price of Robusta coffee is forecast to continue increasing in 2024, even reaching a new peak due to concerns about supply shortages.

According to the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association (Vicofa), Vietnam’s coffee production for the 2023-2024 crop will decline to 1.6-1.7 million tons, lower than 1.78 million tons in 2022-2023.

This year, Vietnam is focusing on solutions to promote the sustainable development of the coffee industry, including ensuring origin traceability and meeting the European Union deforestation regulation (EUDR).

