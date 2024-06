Vietnamese chess players remarkably performed throughout the 2024 Asian Youth Chess Championship with the achievement of ten gold medals to rank third at the tournament.

Vietnamese chess players win gold medals at the 2024 Asian Youth Chess Championship. (Photo: Minh Thang)

The 2024 Asian Youth Chess Championship officially closed on June 21 (local time) in Kazakhstan.

At the tournament, Vietnam secured a total of ten gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals in all categories including rapid chess, blitz chess and standard chess for both male and female players in the age group of U8 to U18.

As for this year's tournament, Vietnam's young chess team registered 48 athletes to compete in all events of the championship.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong