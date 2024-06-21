Vietnam's aviation safety well above global average

Vietnam's aviation safety index was reported at 77 percent by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), well above the global average of 68 percent, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

A view of the the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC (Photo: VNA)

From May 15-27, a team from ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program reviewed the country's aviation safety policies and procedures at Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai international airports.

The program evaluates airport safety based on flight and aircraft operations, accidents and incident investigation, air traffic control and ground support infrastructure.

Preliminary results show an Effective Implementation (EI) index of 77 percent, an increase of 11 percent from the previous inspection, which was conducted eight years ago.

Vietnam ranks higher than the Asia-Pacific region's average of 65 percent, as well as the global average of 68 percent.

According to the State-owned Airports Corporation of Vietnam, in preparation for the ICAO's audit, a task force was formed to implement safety standards in accordance with the aviation organization’s requirements.

The ICAO's main focuses include aviation regulations, safety oversight, staff awareness and training, risk management and quality of software and hardware.

In 2016, the Southeast Asian country's aviation industry received a score of 65.56 percent, while airport management and operations received 54.95 percent.

VNA