Vietnam's archery secures one more slot for Paris 2024 Olympics

Vietnam's archery team secured an additional official slot for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France, announced the World Archery Federation on June 25.

Accordingly, the World Archery Federation officially granted the slot for Vietnamese archer Do Thi Anh Nguyet to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Vietnamese archer Do Thi Anh Nguyet earns an official slot for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.

Anh Nguyet is the latest athlete to earn an official slot for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women's individual recurve archery event, raising the total number of slots for the Olympic Games in the women's individual recurve event to 64.

This is the second time in her career that the archer has qualified for the Olympic Games, following the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan in 2020.

Thus, Vietnam now has 14 athletes to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics with participation of Nguyen Thi That (cycling), Trinh Thu Vinh, Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting), Trinh Van Vinh (weightlifting), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Nguyen Thuy Linh, Le Duc Phat (badminton), Pham Thi Hue (rowing), Nguyen Thu Huong (canoeing), Vo Thi Kim Anh, Ha Thi Linh (boxing), Le Quoc Phong and Do Thi Anh Nguyet (archery) and Hoang Thi Tinh (Judo).

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

