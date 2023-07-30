Vietnamese women's volleyball team wraps competition program in France

The members of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team have successfully concluded their matches in France and are scheduled to return home on July 31.

On the evening of July 29 (Vietnam time), the Vietnamese women's volleyball team engaged in a friendly match with the Kenyan women's volleyball team, resulting in a 2-2 draw (25/23, 24/26, 25/21, 15/25). This match served as a training opportunity to enhance their skills and provided the coaching staff with a chance to evaluate the players' performance based on established criteria.

According to the schedule, the players and members of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will return to Paris on the morning of July 30 (local time) and stay there before commencing their journey back to Vietnam by plane on July 31. Consequently, the competition program of the FIVB Challenge Cup 2023 for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has come to an end with a 0-3 loss to France in the quarter-finals and a 2-2 draw with Kenya in the friendly match.

After returning to the country, the players will regroup in Vinh Phuc Province to continue their participation in the first round of the SEA V.League 2023. Vietnam is hosting this opening round, and the competition will take place from August 4 to 6. This will be the second time in 2023 that the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will be present and competing at the Vinh Yen Sports Center in Vinh Phuc Province.

Back in April, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team competed in the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship at the same venue (registered under the name Sports Center No.1) and emerged victorious, winning the championship. Now, under the guidance of Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, the team is geared up for the Southeast Asian level competition, and fans are eagerly anticipating outstanding results from their home team players.

Following the conclusion of the SEA V.League 2023 tournament, which features four teams, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will participate in two other international tournaments before the ASIAD 19-2022. These tournaments are the VTV Cup 2023 (in August 2023) and the Asian Women's Championship 2023 (in September 2023).

Besides 14 official players who competed in the FIVB Challenge Cup 2023, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team also has a training squad of 14 other players at the National Sports Training Center in Hanoi. Some of these players are young talents who are concurrently representing their respective clubs in the National Youth Club Championship 2023 held in Ninh Binh Province.