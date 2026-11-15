Ho Chi Minh City honors 1,113 outstanding young teachers for 2026

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union recognized 1,113 exemplary young educators today to mark the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day, encouraging innovation and the effective application of science and artificial intelligence in teaching.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose for a commemorative photo with outstanding young educators at the event. Photo: SGGP

On the morning of November 15, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union organized the 2026 city outstanding young teachers commendation program to celebrate the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2026).

Attending the ceremony were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese Students' Association Central Committee Lam Tung, and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan shakes hands with young teachers to congratulate them. Photo: SGGP

Launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union in 2008, the city outstanding young teachers commendation program received 1,645 nominations from 158 units and 349 schools in 2026. Following the selection process, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union decided to honor 1,113 Ho Chi Minh City outstanding young teachers for 2026, comprising 228 preschool teachers, 738 primary and junior high school teachers, 81 high school teachers, and 66 university and college lecturers.

These educators are exemplary role models in fulfilling their professional duties, possessing numerous initiatives and solutions to improve teaching quality while actively participating in volunteer activities for the community.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong give certificates of merit to young teachers who earn the title for two consecutive terms. Photo: SGGP

At the ceremony, 193 young teachers who earned the title for two consecutive terms were awarded Certificates of Merit by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

In his congratulatory remarks, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his hope that the city's exemplary young teachers will continue to serve as model figures, uphold professional ethics and integrity, continuously improve their expertise, pioneer innovations in teaching methods, and effectively and appropriately apply science, technology, and artificial intelligence.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong, teachers should use student progress as their benchmark and love for the profession as their motivation to continue spreading the spirit of creativity, dedication, and the noble values of the teaching profession.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong shakes hands with young teachers to congratulate them. Photo: SGGP

The Vice Chairman called on the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union to further enhance the quality and value of the outstanding young teacher title. He said the program should move beyond identifying and recognizing exemplary educators to becoming a platform that nurtures, connects, and empowers young teachers. He also stressed the need to replicate effective initiatives and models while strengthening the role of award recipients in Youth Union, Student Association, and Young Pioneer Organization activities.

He also called on the education and training sector, Party committees, authorities, and school leaders across Ho Chi Minh City to continue implementing Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW through concrete measures, including building a more humane educational environment, fostering innovation, and improving the material and spiritual well-being of teachers and education workers. Such efforts, he said, would help educators remain committed to their profession and continue dedicating themselves to nurturing future generations.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan