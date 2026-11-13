UEH plans to turn site near Turtle Lake roundabout into Knowledge Square

UEH has taken over a 5,259-sq.m property near Turtle Lake roundabout in HCMC and plans to develop it into an international knowledge hub for research, innovation, academic exchange, and community education while preserving its architectural heritage.

A 3D rendering of the proposed Knowledge Square development. (Image provided by UEH)

The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has announced that it has taken over a property at No. 3 Cong Truong Quoc Te Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. In addition to continuing to accommodate shared activities of the Ministry of Education and Training, the university plans to transform the site into an academic, research, and community education hub.

According to information released by UEH on November 13, the property is located next to Turtle Lake roundabout and was previously managed and used by the Southern Center for Education and Training Development, under the Office of the Ministry of Education and Training. The transfer was carried out under Decision No. 3061/QD-BGDDT dated October 21, 2026, signed by Deputy Minister of Education and Training Doan Trung Kien.

According to the decision's appendix, the land covers 5,259 square meters, with both its original cost and remaining book value recorded at more than VND1,789.1 billion (US$70 million) as of December 31, 2025. The transferred assets also include buildings A, B, C, and D, as well as a car garage, with a combined gross floor area of 3,038 square meters.

The buildings have a total original cost of more than VND9 billion, while their remaining book value on the accounting records is zero. The combined original cost of the land and buildings is nearly VND1,798.13 billion, according to figures reported by the Southern Center for Education and Training Development through the Public Asset Inventory Software.

The appendix states that the transfer was made to reallocate assets from units with a surplus to those with a shortfall under applicable standards and allocation norms, with the aim of improving their utilization efficiency. Relevant units are responsible for preparing handover and receipt records, recording increases and decreases in assets, registering ownership and land-use rights, and reporting changes in asset declarations in accordance with regulations.

The site at No. 3 Cong Truong Quoc Te Street, which has been handed over to UEH.

Following the takeover, UEH will be responsible for managing, upgrading, preserving, and promoting the property's value, while ensuring that it continues to serve the Ministry of Education and Training's shared activities. On this basis, the university plans to renovate and develop the site into an International Knowledge Square, bringing together scientific research, international cooperation, innovation, and community engagement.

Under the proposed development plan, the complex is expected to comprise four functional areas: a policy and community laboratory; an arts and sustainability space; a center for academic connections and global initiatives; and a community knowledge, exhibition, and green-living area.

Design and construction plans will be developed in accordance with principles that preserve the site's existing architectural values and ensure harmony with the landscape around Turtle Lake roundabout. Priority will be given to green spaces, environmentally friendly materials, and sustainable operational solutions.

Speaking about the development vision, Associate Professor Dr. Bui Quang Hung, Director of UEH, said the university's foremost responsibility was to preserve the property's historical and architectural values while ensuring that it continued to accommodate the Ministry of Education and Training's shared activities. UEH hopes to develop the site into an open knowledge hub where students can experience science, residents can access educational activities, and international scholars can exchange ideas and establish partnerships.

One of the planned initiatives is a STEAM experience area for students from nearby primary schools. Through experiments, model-building, technology experiences, and environmental exploration, pupils will be able to engage with science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics through hands-on activities.

The site is also envisioned as a venue for academic forums, policy dialogues, art exhibitions, open classes, and knowledge-sharing programs. In the coming period, UEH will continue refining its renovation and development plans in line with its assigned responsibilities and current regulations, balancing the preservation of the property, the needs of the education sector, and expanded community engagement.

By Cong Chuong – Translated by Kim Khanh