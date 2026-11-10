Ho Chi Minh City reviews foreign teachers at non-public educational facilities

Ho Chi Minh City has ordered 194 non-public schools to explain major discrepancies in foreign teacher numbers, highlighting compliance gaps in work permits and labor regulations.

Ho Chi Minh City requires 194 non-public educational facilities to review and explain discrepancies in their foreign teacher counts.

According to Nguyen Van Phong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the department has issued a directive to non-public educational facilities regarding the review of foreign teachers at their units. As announced, 194 facilities must conduct reviews and submit explanations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training said that this review aims to enhance the effectiveness of state management in the recruitment and utilization of foreign teachers at non-public educational facilities, domestic investors, or foreign investors in the city.

The department has coordinated with the Department of Home Affairs to review the list of foreign workers granted work permits in the education and training sector in the city in 2026.

Through the review, the Department of Education and Training requested the units to submit written explanations, accompanied by evidentiary documents, regarding the discrepancy between the number of foreign teachers granted work permits by the Department of Home Affairs and the number reported by the units.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, numerous non-public educational facilities have recorded significant discrepancies between their actual number of foreign teachers and the number granted work permits. For instance, while 23 foreign teachers were officially licensed, one center reported a total of 33, while several other units reported having 6 to 7 foreign teachers despite having zero licensed personnel.

Many units show major discrepancies in their foreign teacher numbers.

The detailed list is available HERE.

Regarding life skills education centers specifically, the department issued recommendations for investors to ensure that the recruitment and utilization of teachers meet standard professional qualification requirements as stipulated in Clause 1, Article 28 of the Law on Teachers No. 73/2025/QH15. Facilities must execute labor contracts and fulfill social insurance, health insurance, and other welfare obligations for employees in accordance with labor laws, social insurance regulations, and other relevant legal provisions.

Units engaging guest speakers, presenters, or trainers must ensure they meet health standards, possess good moral character, are not currently undergoing disciplinary action of a warning level or higher, are not facing criminal prosecution, hold pedagogical training certificates, and possess expertise in life skills fields or related educational activities.

In particular, the employment of foreign workers in Vietnam must strictly comply with Decree No. 219/2025/ND-CP and other relevant legal documents, ensuring full alignment with the details specified in their work permits, including workplace locations, job titles, and employment terms.

By Dang Trinh – Translated by Kim Khanh