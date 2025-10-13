Vietnamese products seek to make deeper inroads into Europe

The exhibition maked the start of a series of activities under the Vietnamese Goods Week in France this year, aimed at promoting high-quality Vietnamese products and strengthening trade and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Forty Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing products imbued with Vietnam's cultural identity and meeting high European standards at an exhibition which opened at the Monoprix Beaugrenelle shopping center in Paris on October 11.

Jointly organized by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Central Retail Vietnam Group, and the Monoprix retail system of France’s Casino Group, the exhibition maked the start of a series of activities under the Vietnamese Goods Week in France this year, aimed at promoting high-quality Vietnamese products and strengthening trade and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The opening ceremony of the Vietnamese Goods Week at the Monoprix Beaugrenelle shopping center in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Do Huu Hung, a representative of the organising committee, highlighted the significance of the event as part of the Vietnamese Government’s scheme to help domestic enterprises directly participate in overseas distribution networks by 2030. It is also linked with the “Better for Vietnam” strategy launched by Central Retail.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Vietnam Dinh Toan Thang said the event not only marks progress in bilateral economic cooperation but also reflects the strong and enduring friendship between Vietnam and France, which continues to thrive across multiple fields, particularly trade and investment.

Following the opening remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, officially inaugurating the Vietnamese product showcase space at Monoprix Beaugrenelle — one of France’s leading retail chains.

Visitors to the exhibition can experience signature Vietnamese products ranging from coffee, cashew nuts, and fish sauce to handicrafts and eco-friendly fashion. The booth is designed with a blend of modern elegance and traditional Vietnamese motifs, capturing the attention of local consumers and French media alike.

Olivier Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Vietnam, expressed pride in partnering with the MoIT to promote Vietnamese products globally, noting that the event highlights the growing recognition of these goods for their quality, creativity, and strong potential in the European market.

Running until the end of October 2025, the exhibition features promotional acrtivities, product demonstrations, and business networking sessions, promising new prospects for Vietnamese goods to reach global markets.

Vietnamplus