“Vietnamese Poetry Night” opens in HCMC

The “Vietnamese Poetry Night” was held at Van Lang Park in District 5’s HCMC on February 23 (the 14th day of the first lunar month) by the municipal Organizing Board of Major Holidays.

A dancing and singing performance at the "Vietnamese Poetry Night" in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The “Vietnamese Poetry Night" is an important event, a meaningful celebration of the Tet holidays in HCMC. Attending the poetry night, people will have a chance to experience various activities such as dancing, singing, and reciting poetry... thereby gaining a deeper understanding and appreciation for poetry, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese poetry in modern life.

The event is part of the annual Vietnam Poetry Day which usually starts on Nguyen Tieu Festival (the 15th day of the first lunar month) during the Tet holidays. It is an opportunity for Vietnamese poetry lovers to enjoy famous poetry works by well-known poets and to promote Vietnam’s beautiful and serene landscapes.

The program also included an art performance with the participation of People’s Artist Ta Minh Tam, Meritorious Artists namely Thanh Su, Thanh Nhan, Ha Thu, Ngoc Dang, arist Hoang Duc Tam, singers Nguyen Phi Hung, Quoc Dai, Duong Quoc Hung, Cao Cong Nghia, guitarist Ngo Duy Thanh, flutist Nguyen Quoc Viet and more.

Images of “Vietnamese Poetry Night" in HCMC on February 23:

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh