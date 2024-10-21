Vietnamese players win silvers at Asian Juniors & Girls Chess Championships

The Vietnam chess team, represented by players Dau Khuong Duy and Luong Hoang Tu Linh, participated in the Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championships 2024, winning two silver medals.

Dau Khuong Duy wins silver in blitz chess at the Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championships 2024. (Photo: FIDE)

The championship concluded on October 19 in the Philippines. On the final day, Dau Khuong Duy and Luong Hoang Tu Linh competed in their remaining rounds in the individual standard chess events.

In the boys' U16 standard chess category, Dau Khuong Duy scored 6 points after nine rounds, finishing in 7th place. Meanwhile, Luong Hoang Tu Linh, competing in the girls' standard chess, finished 9th overall with 4.5 points from nine rounds.

However, both players excelled in the blitz chess event, earning medals. After nine rounds of blitz, Dau Khuong Duy scored 7.5 points, winning the silver medal. He lost only one match to world master Uskov Artem, while winning seven matches and drawing one. This silver medal was a significant result for Dau Khuong Duy, especially since he narrowly missed out on a medal in the rapid chess event, where he tied with the second and third-place finishers with 6.5 points but lost out on tie-break criteria.

In the girls' blitz event, Luong Hoang Tu Linh scored 7 points after nine rounds, also earning a silver medal. She finished just behind the top player, Bristy Mukherjee from India, who scored 8 points. In the rapid chess event, Tu Linh placed 7th.

The Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championships 2024, organized by the Asian Chess Federation, attracted players from 14 teams, competing in rapid, blitz, and standard chess across U16 and U18 age categories for both boys and girls.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan