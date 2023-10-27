Vietnamese players jump in world badminton rankings

Vietnamese badminton players Nguyen Thuy Linh and Le Duc Phat made remarkable strides in the Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s world rankings thanks to their recent impressive performance.

According to the latest BWF rankings announced on October 26, Linh has a total of 45,550 points, rising four places to the 20th globally, the highest by the 1997-born

In an interview with the BWF's website in July this year, Linh affirmed her determination to enter the top 20 this year. Last year, she ranked 60th globally.

Meanwhile, Phat climbed 10 places to the 74th globally in the BWF men’s rankings.

This month, Phat also entered the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 - Super 100.

Both players are nurturing hopes of participating in the Summer Olympics in Paris next year.

In the qualification rankings for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Linh also climbed to the 15th place in the women's singles category. Meanwhile, Phat ranked the 32nd in the men’s singles category.

The official list of badminton players participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics will be finalized in April 2024.