Vietnamese play to participate in Busan Int'l Performing Arts Festival 2025

The play titled "Dong Chi" (comradeship) by the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association will participate in the Busan International Performing Arts Festival 2025 in the Republic of Korea (ROK).

A scene in the play, "Dong Chi" (comradeship) by the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association (Photo: SGGP)

The drama written by Le Thu Hanh and directed by People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau and director Quoc Thinh at the first Ho Chi Minh City Theater Festival 2024 honors the spirit of solidarity and military brotherhood from wartime to peacetime and portrays an image of Uncle Ho's soldiers with virtuous qualities including integrity, uprightness, and steadfastness.

The 43rd Busan International Performing Arts Festival 2025 will take place in Busan City from April 3 to April 20. The festival is one of the largest theater festivals in South Korea.

The play, Dong Chi (comradeship), will have two performances on April 5 and 6. In addition to Vietnamese artists such as People's Artist My Uyen and actors Chanh Truc, Quoc Thinh, Minh Quoc, and Khanh Dang, Korean artists will also participate in the play.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh