Vietnamese petanque team secures first world championship title

On the evening of November 27, at the Women & Junior Petanque World Championships 2023, the Vietnamese petanque team emerged victorious over the Thai team with a dramatic score of 13-12 in the finals, claiming the world championship in the women's triples event.

Mr. Doan Tuan Anh, overseeing the Petanque Department at the Sports Authority of Vietnam, reported that the four athletes representing the Vietnamese petanque team in the women's triples event—comprising two athletes, Trinh Thi Kim Thanh and Tran Thi Diem Trang from Binh Duong Province, and two athletes, Thach Thi Anh Lan and Kim Thi Thu Thao from Tra Vinh Province—have secured Vietnam's first-ever world championship title in Petanque.

In the semi-finals, the Vietnamese athletes excellently defeated the French team with a score of 13/10, earning them a spot in the finals against the host team, Thailand.

The final match in the women's triples event concluded in Bangkok, Thailand, with Vietnam securing a narrow victory against Thailand with a score of 13-12. The final was filled with suspense and intensity, with moments where it appeared the championship might slip away from the grasp of the Vietnamese team.

The Vietnamese athletes had a good start, securing an initial lead of 3-0, 6-1. Despite the remarkable comeback by the Thai team to level the score at 6-6, the Vietnamese team's persistent efforts allowed them to establish a lead of 11-8. Although the opponents briefly surged ahead with a score of 12-11, the Vietnamese girls, showcasing remarkable composure in crucial moments, ultimately triumphed with a final score of 13-12. The joyous celebration followed as they claimed the first-ever world gold medal in the history of Vietnamese Petanque.