Vietnamese pepper & spice sector targets sustainability, comprehensiveness

A view of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Pepper and spices have significantly contributed to the national gross domestic product (GDP), improving the livelihoods of farmers, and positioning the Vietnamese brand in the world market, Huynh Tan Dat, Director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said at the Vietnam International Pepper and Spice Outlook 2024 (VIPO).



Vietnam has taken the lead globally in pepper production and export over the past more than 20 years, he said, adding that the country has been also the biggest cinnamon exporter since 2022 and ranked third in anise export.



Vietnamese pepper and spices have been shipped to more than 125 countries worldwide. The country has been the world’s third largest spice supplier and dominated many important markets.



Dat pointed to limitations and challenges in Vietnamese agriculture and the sector in particular such as small-scale production that has hindered science-technology access and application, and the requirement of big investments in the context that small-and medium-sized enterprises make up the majority.



Therefore, attracting investments to high-tech agriculture is not an easy task, the official said.



VIPO 2024 is set to bring together domestic and foreign enterprises, and promote cooperation between insiders for the sustainable, comprehensive development of the pepper and spice sector, he stressed.



Apart from market connection and expansion, the conference is also expected to provide updates on foreign markets for Vietnamese businesses, thus helping them sketch out production plans, said Hoang Thi Lien, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA).



The conference, the fourth of its kind held by the VPSA, runs from March 8-10.

VNA