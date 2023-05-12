Vietnamese musical instruments, conical hat introduced in Australia

A tourism promotion program entiled “Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh Tourism in Australia 2023" is scheduled to take place in Australia from May 11 to 17.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney to organize the event with the purpose of strengthening tourism promotion activities, introducing and promoting attractive destinations in Vietnam to Australian tourism businesses, creating opportunities for exchanges and trade connections between the two countries.

Director of the Municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa led a delegation with more than 20 representatives from leading airlines, travel agencies and hotels in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general such as Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Benthanhtourist, Vietravel Holdings, TST Tourist, Vido Tour, Saco Travel, Blue Sky Travel, AB Travel to join the event.

As scheduled, the tourism promotion program is held in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. At the program, guests have the opportunity to meet leading airlines, travel agencies and hotels in Vietnam, collect publications and special gifts from Vietnamese tourist destinations, experience conical hat drawing, make To He and enjoy performances of traditional Vietnamese musical instruments Dan Bau (one string instrument-Monochord), Dan Tranh (16-string Zither) and T'rung.

Besides, they are likely to provide news about this year’s festivals and tourist events in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general.

Moreover, businesses will have meetings to seek opportunities for tourism and economic cooperation and so on.

Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 130,000 visitors from Australia in 2022, accounting for about 3.5 percent of the total number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City in 2022.

Australia is among Vietnam’s top ten tourist markets with a large number of arrivals.