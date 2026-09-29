Vietnamese masterpiece fetches US$3.69 million at Sotheby’s auction

An artwork titled “Conversation d’élégantes au jardin” (Elegant Ladies Conversation in the Garden) by painter Vu Cao Dam sold for HKD28.96 million (equivalent to US$3.69 million) at an evening auction at Sotheby's Hong Kong on September 28.

Artist Vu Cao Dam's masterpiece Conversation d'élégantes au jardin (Conversation of Elegant Ladies in the Garden) on the auction floor

The sale marks a significant milestone for Vietnamese art on the public auction market.

Created in 1939, the ink-and-gouache-on-silk painting measures 85.6 x 114.5 cm. Presented as Lot 139 during Sotheby’s Hong Kong Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction at 6:30 p.m. on September 28, 2026, the work achieved a winning bid of HKD28.96 million (US$3.69 million). The piece is noted for its exceptionally large scale for a silk painting and stands among the most prominent silk works in Vu Cao Dam’s career.

At US$3.69 million, the “Conversation d’élégantes au jardin” surpassed the artwork titled "Portrait of Mademoiselle Phuong" by master painter Mai Trung Thu, which hammered down for HKD24,375,000 (equivalent to over $3.1 million) at Sotheby’s "Modern Art Evening and Day Sales" spring auction on April 18, 2021.

An artwork titled “Conversation d’élégantes au jardin” (Elegant Ladies Conversation in the Garden) by painter Vu Cao Dam

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh