Culture/art

Two artists take silver at Minsk International Festival of Circus Arts

SGGPO

Circus performers Thanh Hoa and Hien Phuoc from the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center have won the Silver Award at the 4th Minsk International Festival of Circus Arts in Belarus.

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Mr. Le Hong Son, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center (C), congratulates artists Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa (R) on their latest achievements. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center)

During the competition on September 21, the duo captivated both the international jury and audience with their aerial silk routine titled "Moment of Love."

The performance required rigorous conditioning before the festival. As a dual aerial act, the discipline demands exceptional physical stamina, precise body control, and seamless synchronization during lifts, holds, spins, and mid-air releases.

Beyond raw technique, "Moment of Love" was praised for its artistic depth. Each movement conveyed themes of mutual support, emotional connection, and trust, elevating the act from a display of technical skill into a compelling narrative.

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Ho Chi Minh City circus artists Thanh Hoa and Hien Phuoc performed their acclaimed aerial silk routine, 'Moment of Love.'

Mr. Le Hong Son, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center, noted that the piece impressed judges through its blend of athleticism, precision, and emotional resonance—demonstrating flawless coordination and absolute trust between the performers.

The victory marks another international milestone for Thanh Hoa and Hien Phuoc, bringing pride to Ho Chi Minh City’s performing arts community. It also highlights the global potential of modern Vietnamese circus, where technical prowess is paired with theatrical staging and physical storytelling.

The achievement is expected to inspire local artists to continue innovating, refining their craft, and delivering high-caliber performances to international audiences.

By Thanh Hiep—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Minsk International Festival of Circus Arts Circus performers Thanh Hoa Hien Phuoc Moment of Love Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center

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