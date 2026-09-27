Can Gio Whale Worshiping Festival conveys hopes for safe fishing trips

On September 26, thousands of residents and visitors gathered at Lang Ong Thuy Tuong (Whale Temple) in Can Gio Commune to attend the procession to and from the sea honoring the Whale God as part of the 2026 HCMC Whale Worshiping Festival.

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Whale Worshiping Festival is taking place from September 23 to 27 in Can Gio Commune and several other locations across Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

More than 100 fishing boats and vessels from Can Gio Commune and neighboring areas joined the procession, creating a spectacular scene stretching across the waters off Can Gio.

From the Whale Temple, a palanquin carrying Nam Hai Dai Tuong Quan (the Great General of the Southern Sea) was ceremonially escorted to the sea for the traditional rituals.

The sea procession and return ceremony honoring the Whale God is the most important ritual of the Whale Worshiping Festival, reflecting the whale-worshipping beliefs of coastal communities. For Can Gio fishermen, the occasion is an opportunity to express their deep gratitude to the sea, pay tribute to their ancestors, and voice their hopes for safe and successful fishing trips, with their boats returning with full holds.

According to tradition, after the fleet carries the Whale God out to sea to conduct the ritual, it returns to the Whale Temple. Along the roads leading to the shrine, many local households have prepared incense altars in front of their homes to welcome the procession back respectfully.

The festive atmosphere began early in the morning and continued until noon. Large crowds gathered along the streets, around the shrine, and along the coast to watch the procession to and from the sea.

The procession of boats creates a vibrant atmosphere in the waters off Can Gio. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Whale Worshiping Festival is taking place from September 23 to 27 in Can Gio Commune and several other locations across Ho Chi Minh City. The sea-based Whale Worshiping ceremony is one of the festival’s main activities, drawing large numbers of residents, fishermen, and visitors.

The festival helps preserve and pass down customs and rituals associated with the lives of coastal communities while providing a space for fishermen to come together, strengthen community ties, and honor their connection with the sea.

Related News 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Nghinh Ong Festival opens in Can Gio

By Hoang Trieu, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh