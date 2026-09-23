Vietnamese films compete at international film festivals

A number of Vietnamese films have recently been selected for official competition sections or received honors at major and emerging international film festivals around the world.

Short film "The Dream Is a Snail" directed by Nguyen Thien An

At the 25th ImagineIndia International Film Festival 2026 in Madrid, Spain, “Quan Ky Nam” (Ky Nam Inn), directed by Le Nhat Quang, won a series of awards, including a Special Mention for the film and Best Director, as well as Second Best Actor and Second Best Actress awards for Lien Binh Phat and Do Thi Hai Yen. The film also received awards for Best Director of Photography and Best Production Design.

At the Bangkok International Film Festival 2026 in Thailand, the historical fantasy film titled “Ho Linh Trang Si: Bi an mo vua Dinh” (The Guardian Warriors: Mystery of King Dinh's Tomb), directed by Nguyen Phan Quang Binh, was selected for the international competition alongside 18 other films from various countries. The film is scheduled for two screenings on September 25 and 26.

Following its participation in the competition at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, the short film "The Dream Is a Snail", directed by Nguyen Thien An, will continue its festival run at a number of international events, including the Tirana International Film Festival in Albania, the Nashville Film Festival in the United States, the Encounters Film Festival in the United Kingdom, and the Bangkok, Vancouver, and Calgary international film festivals in Canada, from late September through October.

By Hai Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh