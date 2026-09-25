Culture/art

2026 Ho Chi Minh City Nghinh Ong Festival opens in Can Gio

SGGP

The annual Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival officially opened on September 24, with an art program themed "Flourishing Heritage" at Can Thanh Park in Ho Chi Minh City's Can Gio Commune.

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Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and other Ho Chi Minh City leaders attended the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Nguyen Phuoc Loc,Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, alongside Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

The artistic presentation consisted of two main chapters, including "Heritage of the Coastal Region" and "Can Gio Radiates Across the Homeland Sea," featuring the song "Life of the Sea, Life of Fishermen" alongside circus, puppetry, and dance performances. The narrative highlighted the historical and cultural values of Can Gio, a land with a long history deeply connected to the lives of its coastal residents.

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Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening address, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan, stated that a key new feature of this year's festival is its expanded spatial footprint, connecting activities in Can Gio with the neighboring Vung Tau area.

He noted that the event is not only a celebration for local fishermen but also an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City to promote Can Gio to domestic and international visitors. He described Can Gio as a unique destination featuring its mangrove forest—the city's "green lung" and a recognized UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve—alongside local folk religious sites and the sincere, hospitable coastal community.

Prior to the opening ceremony, local authorities in Can Gio organized a commendation ceremony to recognize outstanding individuals and organizations for their achievements in seafood exploitation and aquaculture, as well as those contributing to the restoration and preservation of the Lang Ong Thuy Tuong (Whale Temple).

Earlier that morning, local officials and residents held an incense-offering ceremony to commemorate heroic martyrs and conducted the festival flag-hoisting ceremony.

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An art performance in the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
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Local residents watch the artistic performances. (Photo: SGGP)
By Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

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