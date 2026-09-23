Culture/art

Film screening marks 950th anniversary of Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam

SGGP

A film week will take place at the National Cinema Center in Hanoi from September 23 to 28 to mark the 950th anniversary of Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) (1076–2026).

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Visitors visit the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) during the National Day holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

The program will offer 10 free screenings for the public. It is part of a series of events marking the 950th anniversary of Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) (1076–2026), jointly organized by the Vietnam Association for the Promotion and Development of Cinema, the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) Cultural and Scientific Activities Center.

The film week will feature 15 films, including four feature films, four documentaries, and seven animated films produced by the Vietnam Feature Film Studio, Giai Phong Film Studio, the Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio, and the Vietnam Animation Studio.

The films explore themes including scholarship and learning, knowledge, the spirit of dedication among young generations, Vietnam’s national history, and stories associated with Thang Long–Hanoi.

In addition to the screenings, the program will feature discussions between audiences and directors, screenwriters, artists, and production team representatives, offering insights into the stories behind the films and the creative process involved in their production.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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