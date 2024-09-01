Vietnamese kickboxers win 1 silver, 3 bronzes in World Youth Championships debut

The Vietnamese youth kickboxing team won medals in their debut at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships - Budapest 2024.

Vietnamese athlete wins a silver medal at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships - Budapest 2024.

The tournament concluded in Hungary on August 31 (local time). The Vietnamese youth team featured athletes including Truong Nha Phuong, Kieu Dinh Son, Vo Ngoc Han, Vo Thi Kim Duyen, Le Hoai Nam, Nguyen Vo Dang Khoa, Le Thuy Kim Ngan, Tran Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Dang Bao Nam, Dang Van Do, Nguyen Trung Dung, Le Thanh Tri, Le Hoang Phuc, Nguyen Duc Cuong, Nguyen Thanh Huy, Mai Le Quynh Nhu, Nguyen Huu Cu, and Bui Minh Kha Tu.

At the tournament, the best result for Vietnam was a silver medal won by Truong Nha Phuong in the women’s 60kg category. Additionally, the Vietnamese youth kickboxing team earned three bronze medals, achieved by Nguyen Thanh Huy, Nguyen Bao Ngoc, and Dang Van Do. A total of 55 teams won medals across various events for both men and women.

This was the first time Vietnamese youth kickboxing competed in the tournament. The top-ranked team in the medal tally was the British youth kickboxing team, with 39 golds, 28 silvers, and 35 bronzes. None of the Southeast Asian teams were among the top ten in the medal standings.

This year, Vietnamese kickboxing had planned to compete at the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG 6) in Thailand. However, since the event has been canceled, Vietnamese kickboxing will now set other international goals for the remainder of the year.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan