Vietnamese karate team achieves 4-gold medal target for SEA Games 32

Vietnamese karate athletes achieved their target set for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games after they won two more gold medals on the competition day of May 7.

During the next competitive days, the Vietnamese karate team will compete in the categories of men's and women’s kumite sessions with six athletes.

In the final competition for women's 55-kilogram session, Vietnamese athlete Hoang Thi My Tam excellently beat Indonesian player Cok Istr Sanistyarani with a total score of 4-3 to earn a gold medal. In the SEA Games 31, the athlete won a bronze medal in the category.

Besides, at the women’s 68-kilogram finals, Vietnamese athlete Dinh Thi Huong had a persuasive performance against Filipino athlete Misu Remon to win a gold medal, bringing the total medals of the Vietnamese karate team to four at the SEA Games 32.

Therefore, the Vietnamese karate team achieved the set target of three to four gold medals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

With the achievements, Vietnamese karate team’s leader Vu Son Ha immediately awarded US$500 for each gold medal to athletes My Tam and Dinh Thi Huong.

As of May 7, the Vietnamese Vovinam team has not earned additional gold medals except for two gold medals from athletes Phuong Thao and Thanh Liem, contributing to the achievements of Vietnam Sports Delegation with three gold medals at the SEA Games 32.