Vietnamese security forces demonstrate VIP protection

The rehearsal last night took place at the Hoan Kiem pedestrian street area.
As schedule, the official drill will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 2, along the Hoan Kiem walking street from the Hang Khay–Dinh Tien Hoang intersection to the Cam Tu (Self-sacrifice) Monument.
Highlights of the performance include motorcycle escorts, rifle spinning, tactical and martial arts demonstrations, VIP protection drills and a showcase of specialized vehicles used by the Guard Command.
According to the Command of the Guard, the technical and tactical demonstrations will showcase top-tier professionalism, with highly trained units and the most advanced technology deployed in special security missions of the Vietnam People’s Public Security forces.
The performance is expected to offer the public an authentic and immersive experience, providing deeper insight into the duties, challenges, and noble responsibilities shouldered by the People’s Public Security forces across all periods and circumstances.
At the same time, the event reflects the continued development of the force’s capabilities in maintaining security and public safety.
Some images were captured by reporters on the evening of August 1 during the rehearsal for VIP protection demonstration.