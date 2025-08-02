Vietnamese security forces demonstrate VIP protection

The Ministry of Public Security and relevant units under the Command of the Guard conducted a rehearsal for VIP protection demonstration.

The rehearsal last night took place at the Hoan Kiem pedestrian street area.

As schedule, the official drill will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 2, along the Hoan Kiem walking street from the Hang Khay–Dinh Tien Hoang intersection to the Cam Tu (Self-sacrifice) Monument.

Highlights of the performance include motorcycle escorts, rifle spinning, tactical and martial arts demonstrations, VIP protection drills and a showcase of specialized vehicles used by the Guard Command.

According to the Command of the Guard, the technical and tactical demonstrations will showcase top-tier professionalism, with highly trained units and the most advanced technology deployed in special security missions of the Vietnam People’s Public Security forces.

The performance is expected to offer the public an authentic and immersive experience, providing deeper insight into the duties, challenges, and noble responsibilities shouldered by the People’s Public Security forces across all periods and circumstances.

At the same time, the event reflects the continued development of the force’s capabilities in maintaining security and public safety.

Some images were captured by reporters on the evening of August 1 during the rehearsal for VIP protection demonstration.

In a scenario involving a motorcade escorting an international delegation to Vietnam, guard officers simultaneously ride motorcycles and cars while protecting the heads of state.



Vietnamese guard units proactively respond to any scenario to ensure the safety of the heads of foreign countries.





Simulated attack targets President X during arrival in Vietnam.

The drill shows that the guard forces take protective measures to ensure absolute safety for President X.

The drill shows that security personnel take the President returning safely to their vehicles.

Special forces eliminate the attacker.

To ensure safety, special forces officers deploy sniffer dogs to inspect for suspicious objects in the area.

Thousands of spectators gather along Hoan Kiem pedestrian street to observe the professional demonstration last night.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong