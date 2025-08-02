Deputy PM asks for efforts to safeguard flood-hit communities in Dien Bien

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha urged local authorities and rescue forces to swiftly carry out search and rescue operations in isolated areas.

During his visit to Hang Pu Xi, a village hit hard by flash floods in Xa Dung commune in the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien, on August 2, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urged all forces, particularly local administrations and on-site forces, to treat the disaster response as a battle to protect residents at all costs.

He acknowledged the hardships faced by local residents and encouraged them to stay strong to soon stabilise their lives.

Soldiers search for missing victims in Dien Bien province on the morning of August 2, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

He urged local authorities and rescue forces to swiftly carry out search and rescue operations in isolated areas, ensuring the fastest possible access to remote villages where residents are facing shortages of food, clean water, and communication.

With major networks down, the Deputy PM called for urgent use of satellite devices, carrier switching, and mobile generators to restore communications and power for rescue efforts and essential needs of affected residents.

Local authorities were directed to closely monitor high-risk areas, especially remote villages prone to further landslides, for timely updates and evacuations. They were also told to quickly assess damage—missing and injured persons, collapsed homes, and infrastructure losses, and report to the Government for urgent support.

He also called for maximum mobilisation of on-site forces, especially the military, police, and militia, to work closely with local organisations and residents in rescue efforts to ensure life safety.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (center) visits Hang Pu Xi, a village hit hard by flash floods in Xa Dung commune of Dien Bien province, on August 2, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM asked Dien Bien authorities to identify unreachable areas, list disconnected villages, and mobilise equipment and forces to restore contact.

“We must act swiftly and decisively, no one should go hungry, remain isolated, or be left without communication,” he stressed, adding “In all situations, the safety of both rescue teams and flood-affected residents must be ensured.”

Downpours from the night of July 31 to August 1 triggered severe flash floods across several communes in Dien Bien province, including Na Son, Muong Luan, Xa Dung, and Tia Dinh, as well as surrounding areas. So far, eight people have been confirmed dead and three are missing. Several injured residents have been taken to medical facilities for treatment. In Hang Pu Xi village alone, 17 houses were affected, with 14 completely swept away.

Currently, access to 30 villages remains impossible due to severe road disruptions.

According to Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Quoc Cuong, rescue efforts are facing three major challenges – severe road damage and landslides have cut off access; power outages and weak or lost mobile signals have disrupted communications; and many villages are located in isolated areas with no alternative routes, making it difficult to deliver relief and support teams.

